Trail RCMP looking for 'Chris' the accused truck thief

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays are looking for Chris.

RCMP say an officer in Trail B.C. was on patrol on March 10 at 5:30 a.m. when he observed a pickup come to a dead stop in the middle of an intersection at Victoria Street and Pine Avenue.

The driver stared directly at the officer, who was stopped at a red light at the intersection, before slowly proceeding northbound on Victoria Street.

After running the truck’s plates, it was learned the truck was stolen from Nelson, B.C. When the officer attempted to pull over the truck, it sped away. The officer did not pursue.

Before fleeing, a passenger exited the vehicle and tried to leave on a skateboard. The officer stopped the man who provided a description of the driver and their activities that day.

The officer later located the stolen truck abandoned in the 1800 block of Wilmes Lane. It was seized and examined by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The driver is believed to be named “Chris,” 46/47-years-old, balding, around six-foot-three "with big ears and hands." He is from Nelson.

“Chris seems like he has a hard time remaining inconspicuous in public. If anyone knows where Chris is, please contact the Trail Detachment and report his whereabouts,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

If you have any information about this crime, or know the identity of Chris, please contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.