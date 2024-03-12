Two dead in crash on rural road near Slocan Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two people are dead after a crash on a rural road in the Kootenays on Sunday.

Slocan Lake RCMP say they were called on March 10 at 6:50 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed down an embankment on Little Slocan Road.

The vehicle had come to rest on its roof with both occupants suffering fatal injuries. Both occupants have since been identified and their families notified.

“This is a tragic crash that claimed the lives of two people far too soon,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the BC RCMP. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends during this difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash is not yet known, said police.