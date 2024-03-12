Vancouver Island Resident to set sail after winning $18-Million Lotto Max Jackpot

Photo: BCLC Sharon Fraser with her PlayNow lotto winnings.

British Columbia's newest millionaire hopes to make her dreams come true after win.

Sharon Fraser was eating breakfast and remembered to check her PlayNow.com account for the Lotto Max draw results. Her eyes popped open when she saw she had won the $18-million jackpot from the February 23, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at my breakfast table with my husband and son,” recalled Fraser. “Every Saturday morning, I check the [Lotto Max] results. I thought it was a free play and said, ‘they’ve made a mistake.’ I called customer support and they verified everything!”

She says her kids didn't believe her, “the kids were in disbelief at first!”

Fraser says she has no immediate plans for the big win but she wants to buy property and a new car. As an avid sailor, she also hopes to take some trips on her sailboat, with destinations in the south being her top picks.

“Exciting! We don’t have to worry – we’re retirees. It’s also going to provide security for my children.”

So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $34 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).