FortisBC unveils $50M energy saving pilot program for older homes

Photo: CNW Group/FortisBC. A 1972 three-level apartment building in North Vancouver is currently undergoing an energy retrofit as part of a new FortisBC pilot program.

FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) is throwing $50 million towards a new pilot program that aims to kill two birds with one stone.

The program will provide funding for a “deep energy retrofit” in older homes and multifamily buildings to bring down energy costs and contribute to the province’s climate action targets, according to a March 12 announcement from the natural gas company.

There are 20 single-family homes and four apartment buildings that are participating in the retrofit.

"To our knowledge, this is the largest targeted, real-world study of deep energy-efficiency upgrades in B.C. homes and the information will be invaluable to us and others looking to transform energy use," Joe Mazza, vice-president of energy supply and resource development at FortisBC, said in a statement.

"Determining the most effective path to greatly lower energy use in older homes is a critical way we can help lower emissions while helping customers save money on energy costs."

The company defines a deep energy retrofit as a “comprehensive, whole-home upgrade aimed at reducing energy use by half or more.”

B.C. has set a target for the “building and communities sector” to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 59-64 per cent of 2007 levels by 2030. Buildings account for roughly 10 per cent of the province’s GHG emissions, according to FortisBC.

“However, older homes and apartment buildings pose a complex challenge to achieving those targets because a significant number across B.C. were built before energy efficiency was incorporated into the National Energy Code for Buildings in 1997. With many expected to remain in active use by 2050, they will need to undergo a deep energy retrofit to achieve these targets,” the company said in its announcement.

The pilot will tackle a building’s envelope or outer shell first to avoid heat loss and reduce energy demand. The program also involves upgrades to ventilation systems and new gas heating technologies like dual-fuel hybrid systems or gas heat pumps.

The 20 single-family homes are close to completion, while the four apartment buildings are currently under construction. FortisBC will be conducting tests for one year to determine the effectiveness of the retrofits.

[email protected]