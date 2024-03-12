BC farmland value drops, vineyards, orchards excluded from report

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Sales of fruitland, including vineyards and orchards, were so slow in B.C. in 2023 that they have been excluded from an annual report on the value of agricultural land in Canada.

Farm Credit Canada released its Farmland Values Report Tuesday, and it says farmland in B.C. dropped an average of 3.1 per cent in 2023, after sharp increases of 18.1 per cent in 2021 and 8.0 per cent in 2022. However, FCC made the unusual decision to leave B.C. fruitland out of the report.

“Usually we include everything, but just due to lack of sales, there wasn’t enough to determine any kind of trends to report on it right now,” said FCC appraiser Cody Hall.

He says a separate blog post will likely be released in late April or May explaining why fruitland was excluded and what lies ahead, but he admits the weather-related setbacks for vineyards and orchards in the Okanagan-Similkameen in recent years have impacted sales.

FCC uses benchmark properties in different parts of the province to estimate values. The report shows a 4.5 per cent drop in the Okanagan, but Hall notes that the 2023 data for the region only includes a small area of land near Armstrong. Other regions saw significant climate-related impacts on prices last year including the South Coast (-19.3 per cent) and the Peace Region (-3.2 per cent).

The last time farmland value dropped in B.C. was in 2010, when it slipped by 0.5 per cent.

”In 2023, properties on the market took longer to sell and there were fewer sales in certain parts of the province. Demand remained strong in key areas, but buyers appeared to have reached a maximum value they are willing to pay for cultivated farmland,” said the report.

The value of irrigated land in Thompson-Nicola was stable last year. FCC said that limited supply and very limited sales throughout 2023 were observed in the area.

Interest rates were also a factor. “Across the province sales have been down a ton. I think interest rates when they started to go up markets did start to pause, and we just didn’t see as much activity,” notes Hall. “So definitely, a lot of different factors come into play on why it was low.”

This year, wine and fruit producers in Okanagan-Similkameen are facing widespread crop losses after an extended extreme cold snap in mid-January. That could again impact sales and farmland values for 2024.

Elsewhere in the country prices continue to rise. The average value of Canadian farmland was up 11.5 per cent in 2023, after a 12.8 per cent increase in 2022. Saskatchewan saw the biggest jump, with values up 15.7 per cent, followed by Quebec at 13.3 per cent, Manitoba at 11.1 per cent and Ontario at 10.7 per cent.

In Alberta, values climbed 6.5 per cent, while Nova Scotia (7.8 per cent), New Brunswick (5.6 per cent) and PEI (7.4 per cent) also saw healthy growth, but below the national average.

“The land market has shown to be very resilient,” said J.P. Gervais, FCC’s chief economist. “Purchasing land in the year ahead will come with careful consideration of the price and timing. Some operations will prefer to wait and see where land values will settle while others may move more quickly should adjacent land become available, or simply because it fits their strategic business plans.”

The number of farmland transactions last year declined slightly from 2022 as operators showed more caution on investment decisions.

“The expectation of weaker farm revenues and elevated borrowing costs and input prices are expected to stretch out this cautious environment for farmland transactions into 2024,” noted Gervais.

You can find the full FCC Farmland Values Report here.