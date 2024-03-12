Fort St. John RCMP investigating shots fired

Photo: .

The Fort St. John RCMP say they received a report of shots fired at a residence in the 9200 Block of 91st Street on March 9.

Witnesses told police several loud bangs were heard around 3:00 am, notes a press release.

"Right after the shots were heard, a vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, however, due to darkness, witnesses could not provide a description of the vehicle," adds the release.

RCMP found damage to the front of the house, consistent with bullet holes. The house was unoccupied and the resident living there was not home at the time of the shooting, and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have information on this matter to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.