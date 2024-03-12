Trans-Canada Highway to close for avalanche control work between Revelstoke, Golden

Photo: MOTI

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

Traffic is now getting through west of Revelstoke, but the Trans-Canada Highway will soon close again to allow crews to carry out avalanche control work.

Highway 1 will close between Revelstoke and Golden at 2 p.m. The closure is expected to last until 9 p.m.

According to DriveBC, single-lane alternating traffic is now moving through the Clanwilliam Lake area following an earlier washout.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:46 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions near Revelstoke, according to DriveBC, while crews conduct road maintenance work.

The highway is closed about 10 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC said it expects to have an update at 10:30 a.m.