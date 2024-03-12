B.C. taxidermist ordered to hand over elk’s head and $4,539

Photo: Meredith Fontana/Unsplash. Marty Loring was found in breach of the partiesâ€™ contract "by failing to complete the work in a reasonable time."

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered a B.C. taxidermist to return an elk's head as well as compensation of $4,539.

In her March 11 decision, tribunal member Andrea Ritchie said Dennison Harold Grant Ableson paid Marty Loring — doing business as Majestic Taxidermy — for taxidermy work, including mounting a full elk head with antlers, mounting a Dall sheep and preparing a Dall sheep cape.

She said Ableson paid $4,050 for the work that Loring has not completed.

The total cost was $5,195, and Ableson paid $4,050 in instalments towards that amount which he claimed as a refund.

Loring said he never agreed to complete the work in a specific timeline and that the work can still be completed on the elk and the sheep cape can be returned to Ableson.

Ableson said Loring agreed to perform the work within six months, but never started the work, so he stopped making payments.

Loring denied that, saying a tannery would require at least six months to a year to tan the hides, so he would not have agreed to a six-month timeline.

However, Ritchie said, to date, Loring has undisputedly not provided Ableson with the mounted elk head, mounted sheep head or the sheep cape.

Ritchie found that, while there was no specific time frame for the work, it was implied that it would be done in a reasonable amount of time.

“It has now been over three years since Mr. Ableson hired Mr. Loring for the taxidermy work, and there is no indication Mr. Loring has started the work, despite stating they can still complete it,” Ritchie said.

“I find Mr. Loring breached the parties’ contract by failing to complete the work in a reasonable time,” she said.

She ordered Loring to pay $4,050 in damages plus fees and interest.