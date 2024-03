Photo: DriveBC

Motorists planning to travel through the Rogers Pass Tuesday afternoon may want alter those plans.

The province says the Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed for seven hours Tuesday between the hours of 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. for avalanche control.

Avalanche control is also being planned between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning through Three Valley Gap.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or alter their route accordingly.