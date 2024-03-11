Vancouver woman, 32, dead after incident on Blackcomb Mountain

Photo: Whistler Blackcomb A 32-year-old Vancouver woman was found unresponsive in a gladed area near Whistler Blackcomb's Catskinner Chair on March 9.

A 32-year-old woman is dead after an incident on Blackcomb Mountain on March 9.

The woman, from Vancouver, was skiing with her partner when they became separated, after which her partner contacted Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol, according to a Whistler Blackcomb spokesperson.

Patrol found the woman unresponsive on Renegade—an advanced gladed trail near Catskinner Express Chairlift.

“On behalf of Whistler Blackcomb, our Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family, I would like to offer my deepest condolences,” said Belinda Trembath, Whistler Blackcomb COO, in a release.

“Tragedies like this weigh heavily on all of us, and our hearts go out to the guest's family and friends. We are here to support during this extremely difficult time.”

It's the third confirmed death on Whistler Blackcomb's slopes this ski season.

On Jan. 10, a 42-year-old B.C. man was found unresponsive in a gladed area near 7th Avenue and Expressway on Blackcomb.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The cause of death was snow immersion.

Just over a week later, on Jan. 19, 62-year-old Vancouver resident Ron Stuber died after what was described as a “serious incident” in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area in Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.