Police investigate 'suspicious death' after body found near Prince George forestry road

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

Police are investigating what they're calling a “suspicious death” near Prince George this weekend.

In a press release, the BC RCMP says officers responded to a report of a dead person Saturday afternoon on Salmon River Forest Service Road outside the city limits of Prince George.

Police found the body just off the forestry road.

The death is now being investigated by the North District Major Crime Unit.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police in the area for the next several days while the investigation continues,” the RCMP says.

“The death appears to be an isolated incident and [there is] no potential danger to the public at this time.”

While police did not say how long the body is believed to have been at the location, investigators are reaching out to the public seeking any dash camera footage of the Salmon River FSR area within the past two weeks.

Investigators are asking members of the public who have any information about the death to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.