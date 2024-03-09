B.C. Ferries cancels some Victoria-Vancouver sailings as high winds sweep the Strait of Georgia

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist B.C. Feries cancelled some sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen due to high winds on Saturday.

High winds in the Strait of Georgia have caused B.C. Ferries to cancel four Saturday sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

Affected sailings include the the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings out of Swartz Bay and the 8 a.m. and noon sailings out of Tsawwassen.

B.C. Ferries said that additional sailings may be cancelled if weather conditions do not improve, but its goal is to get vessels underway as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We know you have important places to be,” the company said in a statement.

The cancellations were announced after Environment Canada issued a number of gale warnings for Vancouver Island due to a Pacific front moving across B.C.’s South Coast.

The weather agency is warning of southeasterly gusts of 80 kilometres an hour on the Strait of Georgia south of Nanaimo, which is expected to peak to 90 km/h on Saturday evening when a second Pacific front is expected to hit.

Strong southeasterly winds are expected along most of eastern Vancouver Island from Parksville to Victoria until at least Sunday morning.

The capital region and the Southern Gulf Islands are forecast to receive southeasterly winds of 70 km/h peaking to 100 km/h starting Saturday and continuing overnight.

A storm warning is in effect, with Environment Canada warning of potential visibilty drops to as low as 1.6 kilometres during periods of heavy rain.

There is a potential for minor flooding during the Sunday morning high tide in coastal areas, as well the possibility of injury or damage caused by loose objects tossed by the wind, it said.

B.C. Ferries sailing and departure information can be found at bcferries.com.