B.C. doctors left rubber piece in ankle during surgery, lawsuit alleges

Photo: Dan Toulgoet Providence Health Care operates Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital.

A B.C. woman is alleging a doctor left the rubber stopper from a syringe in her ankle during a surgery at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital.

The suit names Providence Health Care operating as St. Paul’s Hospital, Dr. Alastair Stephen Eric Younger and Dr. Oliver Gagne as defendants.

In a B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim filed Feb. 29, Larissa Stephanie While said she was first in hospital Jan. 20, 2022 for a lateral ligament reconstruction and a bone graft on her left ankle. The operation was done by Younger, the claim said.

On Feb. 22, 2022, the claim said, Gagne performed surgery involving an incision, drainage and removal of hardware.

Then, the claim said, on March 29, 2022, Younger identified a foreign object in While’s ankle after a scan was done.

He told her of this April 6, 2022, state the court documents.

A third surgery was done by Younger to remove the item, the claim said.

“The foreign item was identified as a black rubber piece that was consistent with the plunger of a 1cc syringe,” the claim said.

“Dr. Younger’s documented conclusion was that the placement of the graft in the anterior side of the joint had resulted in the plunger being retained in the soft tissues.”

The claim alleges negligence by Younger and/or the hospital staff for the item being left in her body in the first surgery.

While’s claim alleges negligence by Gagne and/or the hospital staff if were left there during the second surgery.

While alleges the item aggravated pre-existing problems, caused infections and resulted in further surgery that would otherwise not have been required. She alleges she also sustained injuries, including damage to her left ankle, chronic pain and mental injuries.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

While is seeking general and aggravated damages as well as damages for breach of contract, loss of income, loss of future earning capacity, cost of future care, past and future wage loss, and housekeeping.

Spokesman Shaf Hussain said Providence Health Care cannot comment on matters before the courts.

Glacier Media requested comment from Young and Gagne via the online communications form on their Footbridge Clinic for Integrated Orthopedic Care website. There has not been a response.