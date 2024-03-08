Police watchdog investigates woman's death in Burnaby

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg on Jan. 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

British Columbia's Independent Investigations Office has been notified by Mounties in Burnaby after a woman died in their custody.

RCMP say in a statement that the woman was arrested on Wednesday night as officers investigated a report of a disturbance and she spent the night in jail without incident.

But an hour after she was released on Thursday, police say they received another call about the same woman causing a disturbance at a different location.

The woman was put back in jail, but during a regular check police say it was discovered that she wasn't breathing.

They say she received immediate medical attention, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

B-C's police watchdog confirms it is investigating the woman's death to determine what happened leading up to her death and whether police actions or inactions played any role.