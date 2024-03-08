Avalanche Canada warns backcountry users to stay cautious despite special warning ending

While B.C.'s Special Public Avalanche Warning that's been in effect across much of the province for the past two weeks has ended, Avalanche Canada says dangerous conditions still persist in the backcountry.

Avalanche Canada issued the public warning back on Feb. 29, warning of significant amounts of new snow sitting on a persistent weak layer across large regions of the province. The warning was extended earlier this week, after a man was killed by an avalanche near Revelstoke last weekend.

In an update Thursday, Avalanche Canada says “dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to persist in many areas.”

“Buried weak layers within the snowpack remain a significant risk going forward,” Avalanche Canada says.

“Apart from in some of our coastal regions (where stormy weather is about to elevate avalanche danger), we are transitioning into a period where it is becoming less likely you’ll trigger an avalanche, but the consequences of an avalanche could still be very high. These persistent weak layers continue to demand respect and it may take weeks or more for these layers to stabilize.”

In the Okanagan region, Avalanche Canada lists the current avalanche risk as moderate in the alpine and at treeline, and low below treeline.

A Special Public Avalanche Warning remains in effect for areas east of the Rockies.

Avalanche Canada has posted several photos of recent avalanches that have occurred across B.C. in recent days, which can be seen in the gallery above.

To minimize risks in the backcountry, Avalanche Canada provides the following tips: