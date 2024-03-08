Okanagan meetings set to explore separate marketing commission for BC apples

Photo: Casey Richardson

The idea of forming a marketing commission for BC apples will be up for discussion at a series of meetings next week across the Okanagan.

“Beginning in 2021, there has been a lot of research and discussion by BC apple growers looking at new ways to collaborate on marketing their apples,” said Glen Lucas of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association. “The potential to establish an apple marketing commission, similar to Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, and New York has drawn real interest.”

Last year, a website was set up by the Orderly Marketing Project Management Committee, a volunteer committee of growers and industry representatives, to look into a different way of marketing apples. However, before they can establish a BC Apple Marketing Commission, there would need to be a non-binding vote by apple growers and enabling regulations from the provincial government.

In recent years, apple and pear acreages have been declining as farmers pull up their trees in favour of other crops. The average farm price of apples in BC has also been lagging behind other jurisdictions, like Ontario and Washington State.

The upcoming growers sessions are scheduled for March 11-13 in Oliver, Cawston, Kelowna and Vernon. The meetings will be lead by Purdeep Sangha, an international business advisor with deep family roots in the BC tree fruit industry, and Jim Collins, who has extensive experience in the provincial and Canadian regulated marketing fields.

“It is crucial for growers to have the chance to inquire about the mechanisms of a prospective apple marketing commission aimed at enhancing growers' returns.” Said Sangha.

To attend the sessions, growers must pre-register here.