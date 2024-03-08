New Association of Interior Realtors' president and directors named

Photo: Contributed Kaytee Sharun is the new president of the Association of Interior Realtors.

The association representing realtors in the B.C. Interior has elected a new president and board of directors.

Kaytee Sharun, a licensed realtor practicing in the Kootenays, was elected president of the Association of Interior Realtors, leading the 11-member board. She succeeds outgoing president Chelsea Mann.

“I'm incredibly honoured to step up as president of the Association of Interior Realtors,” said Sharun. “My focus is unwavering—ensuring every member receives the support and representation they deserve. We're industry leaders, and it's a journey I'm excited to embark on with our dedicated members.”

The association supports approximately 2,600 Interior B.C. realtors in communities across the Interior, including the Okanagan Valley, the Kootenays and the Kamloops area, as well as the South Peace River region.

Sharun, a Kootenay native, has worked in the real estate industry since 2012 and joined the Kootenay Association of Realtors board in 2019. In 2022, she was elected as a director of the Association of Interior Realtors and was named vice-president of that board in 2023.

Sharun will be joined on the AIR board by newly elected directors Scott Andruschak, Tracy Danbrook, Ken Davreux, Ryan Mayne, Tamara Stone and Gavin Thomas, as well as returnees Don Gagnon and Steve Jamieson. Kadin Rainville will serve as vice-president, while Mann will continue to serve as a director in the role of past president.