Vancouver police use of force charge recommended to Crown

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

B.C.’s police watchdog has filed a report to Crown prosecutors recommending a charge against a Vancouver police officer after a man received a serious injury in cells.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. said a man was arrested June 30, 2021 near the Cambie Street and West Broadway intersection and taken to Vancouver Police Department cells.

“While being booked into cells by a special municipal constable, an interaction occurred, and the man sustained a serious injury,” the IIO said.

The IIO said it would release no other information as it could prejudice a potential prosecution.

When he had completed the investigation, IIO chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe an officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of force.

As such, the IIO forwarded the report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

“In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest,” the IIO said in a statement.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.