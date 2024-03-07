Violent Vancouver nightclub robbery leads to 19 charges

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Nasir Hussain Syed, 27, is facing 19Â charges.

A man charged in connection with a violent Vancouver nightclub robbery in April 2023 was due for his first court appearance March 7.

Nasir Hussain Syed, 27, is facing 19 charges.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) announced the arrest and charges on Feb. 22.

The VPD launched an investigation on April 9, 2023, after two suspects entered the Yaletown club after closing time, threatened staff with a gun and knife, and stole $25,000 in cash.

Six victims had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined, police said. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury, stated VPD.

In connection with the April events, Syed is charged with robberies of four people. He is also charged with unlawfully confining six people.

Court documents say a charge of aggravated assault has been laid in connection with one person allegedly robbed and unlawfully confined.

Syed is further charged with using an imitation firearm while allegedly committing a robbery and having his face masked while committing an offence.

Richmond, Burnaby gun charges

Seyd is also accused of offences in Richmond and Burnaby.

Syed faces a charge of having a restricted or prohibited firearm without having a licence or registration certificate on July 20, 2023. He is also charged with having a restricted or prohibited weapon knowing he was not the holder of a licence or registration certificate.

For the same day, Syed is charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, device or prohibited ammunition, suppressor, cartridge, other devices and ammunition without being the holder of a licence.

For July 19, 2023, Syed is charged with occupying a vehicle in Burnaby while allegedly knowing there was a prohibited or restricted firearm — a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.

In connection with July 20 events, Syed is charged with having a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm — a Glock model 17 Gen5 semi-automatic pistol — without authorization or a licence.

Also in Richmond on July 20, 2023, Syed is alleged to have had a Glock model 19 Gen4 9mm pistol knowing the serial number on it had been altered, defaced or removed.