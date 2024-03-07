Seven B.C. health occupations combined into two regulators

Photo: Citizen photo by Brent Braaten B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix P.G.

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix has confirmed that multiple provincial health regulators will be combined into one organization.

The newly created College of Complementary Health Professionals of British Columbia will be an amalgamation of the College of Massage Therapists of B.C., the College of Chiropractors of B.C., the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. and the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of B.C.

The four colleges officially amalgamate June 28 as a single regulator.

The amalgamation was confirmed in a Feb. 22 ministerial order.

This ministry proposed the name for the amalgamated college in 2023.

It held a consultation to obtain public feedback on the name, with a deadline of Jan. 12, 2024. The name was confirmed after that feedback was received.

In another ministerial order the same day, Dix confirmed the amalgamation of seven other regulatory colleges, also taking force June 28.

The new College of Health and Care Professionals of British Columbia will regulate: