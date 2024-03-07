Farm Credit Canada offering deferrals, short-term loans after devastating cold snap hits Southern Interior wine, fruit producers

Photo: Wine BC Farm Credit Canada is offering additional short-term credit and loan payment deferrals to wine and fruit producers impacted by January's cold snap.

Canada’s largest agriculture term lender is offering a lifeline to vineyards and fruit growers in the B.C. Southern Interior hit hard by extreme cold in January.

Many Okanagan and Similkameen wineries are looking at a near total write-off of this year’s vintage, and so far it looks like the cherry crop could be down 75 per cent. In some areas, temperatures dropped below -25 C.

Farm Credit Canada, which is a Crown corporation, has announced it will consider additional short-term credit options, deferral of principal payments and/or other loan payment schedule amendments to ease the financial pressures on producers.

“FCC understands the uncertainty that comes with working in the agriculture and food industry,” said Jeff Affleck, FCC senior vice-president of Western operations, in announcing customer support.“Unfortunately, weather events like what’s happened in B.C. can make it difficult for expense obligations to be met.”

“We stand by our customers over the long term, helping them overcome challenges, and this year’s cold weather has certainly been challenging for many B.C. wine business owners and fruit producers. As a leader in financing to Canadian farmers, we have a responsibility to step up and help.”

While vineyards are waiting for more provincial funding to come through so they can replant vines, the situation is not quite as dire for most tree fruit growers. Along with cherries, there was damage to peaches, plums and nectarines, but for most a replant won’t be necessary.

“Fortunately for tree fruits, the temperatures were not cold enough to harm trees, as the farmers say, ‘there is always next year’,” said Glen Lucas, general manager of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association.

FCC is encouraged those facing financial hardships due to the winter kill to contact their FCC relationship manager or the FCC Customer Service Centre at 1-888-332-3301 to discuss their individual situation and options.