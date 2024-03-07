Winner of Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on PlayNow.com scores $58-Million Jackpot

Photo: CTV News

Someone in British Columbia is $58-million richer Thursday morning after winning the largest jackpot ever from a ticket purchased on B.C.'s PlayNow.com.

There's a new multi-millionaire in the province after someone matched the winning 10-digit raffle number in last night’s Lotto 6/49 $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot.

The winning jackpot numbers were: 18041531-05.

The ticket was purchased on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, which is the province’s only legal, regulated gambling website.

No one has stepped forward yet to claim the huge prize but they have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner comes forward to claim their prize.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.