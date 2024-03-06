Man dies after falling into tree well at Rossland's Red Mountain

Photo: Red Mountain / Facebook

A skier has died after falling into a tree well at Red Mountain Resort.

RCMP say they were called on March 5 at 3:36 p.m. for a report of a man, 76, who was found in critical condition after a skiing incident at the resort in Rossland, B.C.

Another skier located the unconscious man buried under the snow in a tree well while in-bounds at the resort.

Red Mountain volunteer ski patrol was alerted and pulled the man from the well. Ski patrol attempted to revive the man, efforts that were continued by paramedics on the way to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

“Despite heroic efforts,” the man succumbed to his injuries, said RCMP. The BC Coroners Service has now taken over the file.

“This loss marks a sad day for the City of Rossland. The 76-year-old Rossland man was a long time, well-known Rossland resident with a deep passion for skiing,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Our sympathies go out to his family and friends in this time of mourning. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not releasing the name at this time.”

Wicentowich thanked everyone who responded to the incident, “for the valiant efforts to save his life,”

“The attending officer informed me that those who responded gave every ounce of effort they had.”

Anyone impacted by the death can contact Trail and Greater District RCMP Victim Services at 250-368-2184 for support.