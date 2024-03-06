BC Utilities Commission accepts BC Hydro’s updated power plan

Photo: Pattern Development. The Meikle wind farm in northeastern B.C. â€” one of the largest wind farms in B.C.

The BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) has accepted BC Hydro’s updated integrated resource plan, which includes a new power call to acquire additional clean power to meet growing demand.

The BCUC, a Crown corporation watchdog responsible for overseeing BC Hydro and ICBC, today announced that it has accepted BC Hydro’s recently updated integrated resource plan (IRP) and load forecast.

In December 2021, BC Hydro had filed an IRP that some considered to be too conservative in anticipating future electricity needs.

The B.C. government’s CleanBC program will require a lot of clean electricity to decarbonize sectors of the economy, including heavy industry and transportation.

In its decision, the BCUC notes that “given the rapidly changing energy environment, BC Hydro later determined that the short-term actions in its original application would not be enough to meet the future electricity needs of its customers.”

Accordingly, it updated its IRP and load forecasts, and sought the BCUC's approval.

As per its updated IRP, BC Hydro now plans to implement energy efficiency programs, and issue a new power call to obtain another 3,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean power. To put that in context, the new Site C dam will have a capacity of about 5,100 GWh.

Accepting BC Hydro’s update IRP effectively gives BC Hydro the green light to put out a call for proposals for new energy projects, including new wind energy.

“In accepting BC Hydro’s Updated 2021 IRP, the BCUC agreed there is a need for BC Hydro to acquire approximately 3,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean or renewable electricity from new facilities starting as early as 2029, and approximately 700 GWh of additional electricity from existing generation facilities prior to 2029," the BCUC said. "This represents an addition of more than five per cent to BC Hydro’s existing energy generation resources.”