Mountie saves distraught woman from bridge in Trail, B.C.

Photo: Google Maps Victoria Street Bridge

Police in the Kootenays say an officer helped a distraught woman off a bridge last week.

RCMP say they were called on March 1 at 7:12 p.m. for 33-year-old local woman on the Victoria Street Bridge, in downtown Trail, B.C.

An RCMP news release says an arriving officer located the woman holding onto the outside of the pedestrian deck railing.

He was able to get close enough to the woman to physically prevent her from falling. He convinced her to climb back over the railing and return to the safety of the bridge deck sidewalk.

Although apparently uninjured, the RCMP officer transported the woman to a hospital for any medical treatment she might require.

“Thanks to this officer for his quick thinking and action which prevented a tragedy,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.