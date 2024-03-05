231493
Social media stunt closes boat ramp in Port Moody

Mario Bartel / Glacier Media - | Story: 475471

The boat ramp at Port Moody’s Rocky Point Park is partially closed and a man could be facing several charges — all because of a social media stunt.

Port Moody Police Department spokesperson, Const. Sam Zacharias, says officers responded to a call just before 10 p.m. Monday night that a vehicle was being driven down the ramp into the waters of Burrard Inlet.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was already fully submerged and they located a man who was allegedly being paid to drive his vehicle into the water for a live-streaming video.

Zacharias said the man was released but he could be facing criminal charges for mischief and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“Police are aware of this incident circulating on social media,” Zacharias said in a news release, adding anyone with more information should contact them at 604-461-3456.

Zacharias said tow truck operators were unable to remove the vehicle from the water overnight, and the boat ramp remains partially closed until they’re successful.

