High-risk sex offender rearrested in Vancouver days after public warning

Photo: Vancouver Police Department. A high-risk sex offender named Skylar Wayne Pelletier has been arrested in Vancouver.

Less than a week after alerting the public that a high-risk sex offender would be moving into the city, the police rearrested the man.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) announced Skylar Pelletier, 24, was moving to Vancouver on Feb. 26, noting he was believed to be a significant risk to women. He was released with several conditions involving women, alcohol and drugs, and the victim of his previous conviction.

Shortly after his release last week, a warrant for his arrest was issued and he was rearrested on Feb. 29.

"The warrant was issued as a result of incidents that occurred and behaviour that was observed following his release from custody," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison tells V.I.A. in an email. "The VPD is reviewing circumstances of those incidents, however no new charges have been laid at this time."

He remains in police custody, pending a review of the case by the Parole Board of Canada.

Pelletier was found guilty of an incident in 2016 when he broke into a second-storey bedroom in Vancouver in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a 48-year-old woman. While in the Burnaby Youth Custody Services Centre he was involved with 130 incidents ranging from immature posturing to public masturbation.