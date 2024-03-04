More snowfall expected for Coquihalla Highway

Photo: YRB Nicola

The snow clearing contractor on the Coquihalla Highway is gearing up for a busy day and evening.

YRB Nicola announced on social media Monday that Coquihalla protocol is in place, as up to 15 cm of snowfall is in the forecast. The protocol aims to keep traffic flowing on the highway during winter storms.

Environment Canada, however, is not forecasting that much snowfall.

The weather agency’s travellers forecast says about 5 cm of snow should fall Monday on the highway between Hope and Merritt.

Tonight, the skies should be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Regardless, it is a reminder that winter is still very with us in the mountain passes and drivers should be ready for quickly changing conditions.