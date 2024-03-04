Up to 30 cm of snowfall expected on Highway 3 in Kootenays

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east.

A winter storm warning is in place for Highway 3 in the Kootenays.

Environment Canada says between 25 and 30 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Crowsnest Highway between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

“An upper disturbance is making its way through southern B.C. today. It is bringing pockets of heavy convective flurries across the region. Near 15 cm of snow has fallen and a further 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast,” said the weather agency.

“The conditions are expected to improve after midnight.”

Motorists are being told to expect quickly changing and hazardous conditions.

Highway 3 will be closing between Salmo and Creston for avalanche mitigation work Monday evening for three hours. DriveBC reports the highway will close between the west avalanche gate and West Creston Road between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.