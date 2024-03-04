Lost skier found hypothermic, dehydrated on Cypress Mountain

Photo: North Shore Rescue File photo of North Shore Rescue volunteers on Cypress Mountain, March 2, 2023.

A lost skier is lucky to have survived after search and rescue members found him on Cypress Mountain.

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, North Shore Rescue (NSR) was activated for the man, believed to be in his mid-30s from Cowichan Valley.

Wintry weather made the search challenging. A special avalanche warning is in place for most of B.C. as human-triggered avalanches are expected.

"Travel and avalanche conditions were very challenging due to the recent heavy snowfall,” says an NSR member.

Search members were able to locate the man below the Howe Sound Crest Trail, which begins at Cypress Mountain Resort and travels north along Mount Strachan’s western slope.

Sections of this trail are extremely rugged and people can get lost easily in inclement weather. Winter use of the trail is not recommended beyond Bowen Lookout.

The man was found by members and was hypothermic, dehydrated and wet. He had no avalanche safety equipment and his cellphone had died.

North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks tells Glacier Media the man was very lucky that crews were able to access the location he was in.

“Very spicy avalanche conditions last night,” says Danks.

The man was evacuated to safety by midnight.