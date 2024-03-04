Five skiers missing in Whistler found safe

Photo: North Shore Rescue. Five skiers have been found safe after going missing in the Whistler backcountry.

Five skiers are safe after getting lost in the backcountry near Whistler on Sunday evening.

North Shore Rescue (NSR) was requested to assist Whistler Search and Rescue just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night after five skiers were reported lost.

"Whistler requested our night hoist team to respond with Talon Helicopters to assist in locating and extracting the skiers,” says a spokesperson with NSR.

A Whistler Search and Rescue member tells Glacier Media the five skiers hiked themselves back inbounds from a run called Cakehole.

The skiers were picked up by a snowcat on Whistler Blackcomb and brought back down the mountain around 11:30 p.m.

“We had members prep a helicopter spot but Talon/NSR and 442 couldn't fly due to the weather,” says the member.

North Shore Rescue confirmed the weather was creating challenges and the Talon Helicopter was unable to take off from YVR,

"In addition, there is elevated avalanche danger this evening complicating ground responses,” says a NSR member.

A special avalanche warning is in place for most of B.C. as human-triggered avalanches are expected. The warning is in place from Februrary 29 until March 4.

Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada and the Province of B.C. issued a joint statement on Thursday after a recent storm brought a significant amount of snow to Western Canada.

According to Whistler Blackcomb, temperatures could drop to a low -14 C and three to six centimetres of snow are expected.

Whistler Search and Rescue also responded to two other calls for lost skiers on Sunday evening.

Lost skier at Cypress Mountain

North Shore Rescue members are also responding to a lost skier on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on Sunday evening.

A skier called in to report he was lost and needed assistance.