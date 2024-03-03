Planned avalanche control work will close Highway 93, Monday

Photo: DriveBC Highway camera looking onto Highway 93 from Radium Hot Springs

Two planned avalanche control works will close portions of Highway 93 near the Alberta border starting Monday.

The highway will be closed in both directions between Simpson River Trail and the end of Highway 93. The work will be done between 10:45 a.m. and 11 p.m.

According to DriveBC, avalanche control work is also planned between Stanley Street and Kootenay National Park — about 30 kilometres south of the Alberta border to Radium Hot Springs. This work is expected to be done Monday from 12 to 1 p.m.

No detours were given for either planned work.