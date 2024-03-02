Richmond police appeal for info, dash-cam footage in pedestrian fatality

Photo: Vikki Hui. A Richmond RCMP are appealing to the public for information on a pedestrian fatality.

Richmond RCMP are appealing to the public for information about a collision a month ago that resulted in a pedestrian fatality.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, Richmond RCMP responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on Cambie Road at Bargen Drive - between Shell and No. 5 roads - by a light-coloured BMW sedan.

The pedestrian, who was in his 80s, was taken to hospital. Two weeks later, he succumbed to his injuries.

At the time, the driver, a Richmond man in his 70s, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Richmond Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) has assumed conduct of the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the investigation.

Richmond RCMP is asking the community for their assistance.

If anyone has any information or dash cam footage, contact RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2024-3568.