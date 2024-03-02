229574
231353
BC  

Victoria man arrested in connection with Sidney stabbing

Arrest made after stabbing

Michael John Lo / Times Colonist - | Story: 475158

A Victoria man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in downtown Sidney.

The late night stabbing at the corner of Beacon Avenue and Fifth Street at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 2 left a victim seriously injured and in need of an overnight hospital stay.

Police said the suspect was arrested Feb. 22 but that no further details will be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

“We would like Sidney residents to know this was not a random act” and there has been an arrest, Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said in a statement, adding that police are now preparing evidence for the courts.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News