First robot bubble tea shop in B.C. to open in Richmond

Photo: . Customers will soon be able to order bubble tea made by a robot in Richmond. Daisy Xiong photo

Yet another shop will enter Richmond's busy bubble tea scene, but this time the drinks will be made by a "robot."

Tea Industries is set to open later in March on No. 3 Road, across the street from Richmond Centre.

There is a bubble machine, including a robotic arm, and two ordering machines in English and Chinese in the shop.

A till is on-site for customers who want to order their drinks from human staff.

"My name is Tofee. I just started my career in a bubble tea shop," said Tea Industries on social media.

Last month, Muji Canada introduced its robot coffee barista, Jarvis, which takes and prepares customers' coffee orders in its Robson Street store.

The opening date of Tea Industries is yet to be announced.