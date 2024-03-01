Two arrested at Vancouver airport in connection with Saanich scam cases

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A 26-year-old man from Montreal and a 24-year-old woman from Quebec City were taken into custody at Vancouver International Airport on Thursday.

Two people from Quebec have been arrested in connection with the “grandparent scam” that cost two Saanich residents a total of $27,000 this week and may have victimized residents of other Vancouver Island communities.

A 26-year-old man from Montreal and a 24-year-old woman from Quebec City were taken into custody at Vancouver International Airport on Thursday, and were scheduled to appear in court in Richmond on Friday to each face two counts of fraud.

The scam, which involves someone claiming to be a grandchild or other relative in trouble and needing financial help, is typically conducted only over the phone, but in Saanich, the scammers had taken the unusual step of sending someone to their homes to pick up money.

“Given the large financial losses from Saanich residents and the high public interest, Saanich police major-crime detectives worked diligently to secure evidence, support the victims and ultimately locate the two suspects as soon as possible,” said Insp. Damian Kowalewich.

Anyone who might have been targeted by the grandparent scam is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or their local police department.

