Trans-Canada Highway reopens between Revelstoke, Golden after planned closure

Highway 1 reopened

UPDATE: 3:22 p.m.

Highway 1 has been reopened between Revelstoke and Golden after an earlier closure due to avalanche control and vehicle recovery work.

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now closed between Revelstoke and Golden, expected to reopen at about 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed on Friday afternoon between Revelstoke and Golden while crews conduct avalanche control and vehicle recovery work.

According to DriveBC, the work will take place from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National Park.

But the highway will close a half-hour earlier, at 12:30 p.m., for crews to conduct vehicle recovery work in the Twins Snowshed area just west of the Glacier National Park boundary.

Drivers are encouraged to check for updates before travelling.

