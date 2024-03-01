Planned closure Friday on Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke, Golden

Photo: DriveBC This webcam image shows the state of Highway 1 near Revelstoke on Friday morning.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed on Friday afternoon between Revelstoke and Golden while crews conduct avalanche control and vehicle recovery work.

According to DriveBC, the work will take place from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National Park.

But the highway will close a half-hour earlier, at 12:30 p.m., for crews to conduct vehicle recovery work in the Twins Snowshed area just west of the Glacier National Park boundary.

Drivers are encouraged to check for updates before travelling.