Highway 1 reopens east of Glacier National Park after crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.

The highway has now reopened in both directions.

ORIGINAL 7:45 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions east of Glacier National Park on Thursday evening.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed from Quartz Creek Bridge and Wiseman Road for 7.7 km.

An assessment is in progress and no detour information has been provided.

DriveBC is advising motorists to watch for traffic control.