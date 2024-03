Photo: MOTI

The TransCanada Highway between Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks will be closed for two hours due to avalanche control work on Friday.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 will be closed from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for 17.8 kilometres between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary, which sits east of Revelstoke.

No detour will be available.