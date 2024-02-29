Airline sues for alleged engine damages by jet bridge at YVR

Photo: File photo. British Airways alleges a jet bridge struck and damaged a 777 engine at YVR.

British Airways is suing the operator of a Vancouver International Airport jet bridge alleging the equipment struck and damaged a Boeing 777 engine.

The Feb. 26 B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim names PrimeFlight Aviation Services Canada, Inc. and John Doe as defendants.

The claim said British Airways had a March 1, 2021 agreement with the company to provide marshalling, limited guidance systems and parking.

The claim said PrimeFlight on Oct. 26, 2022 was providing ground handling services and was obliged to position the Gate 58 bridge for the aircraft without damaging it.

The John Doe, the claim said, was the company employee and bridge operator.

Court documents state the bridge was positioned too low and caused the engine to make contact with the bridge, damaging the engine.

British Airways claimed PrimeFlight breached the contract in damaging the engine. It further claimed the company was negligent in failing to have properly trained employees operating equipment.

The suit claims negligence on the part of John Doe.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Messages to PrimeFlight's Texas headquarters requesting a response to the lawsuit were not answered.