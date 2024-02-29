B.C. police watchdog called to Burnaby for death in police custody

Photo: Cornelia Naylor.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in police custody in Burnaby Wednesday.

Burnaby RCMP has told the Independent Investigations Office that officers and paramedics responded to a call in the 2200 block of Douglas Road at about 12:17 a.m. for an unconscious man, according to an IIO news release.

The man regained consciousness, but police then arrested him on an unrelated matter, the release said.

Shortly after, the man again lost consciousness. Paramedics tried life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The IIO was notified the same day and is now investigating.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what happened leading up to and during the incident, and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death," states the release.

Anyone with relevant information of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the iiobc.ca website.