Trans Canada reopens between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

Highway 1 have reopened between Revelstoke and Golden.

? CLEAR - #BCHwy1 is now open in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. Continue to expect winter driving conditions in the area. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 29, 2024

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

DriveBC says the reopening of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden has been pushed back to 12:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

The Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden is expected to reopen at noon.

It has been closed since midday Wednesday due to high avalanche risk.

Environment Canada reports 30 cm of snow has fallen on Rogers Pass since the storm arrived Tuesday evening.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off this Thursday morning. However, accumulating snow will continue at Kootenay and Rogers Pass into this evening,” said the weather agency.

Another 15 cm could fall on Highway 1 throughout Thursday.