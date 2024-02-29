Trans Canada expected to reopen between Revelstoke, Golden at noon

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east.

The Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden is expected to reopen at noon.

It has been closed since midday Wednesday due to high avalanche risk.

Environment Canada reports 30 cm of snow has fallen on Rogers Pass since the storm arrived Tuesday evening.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off this Thursday morning. However, accumulating snow will continue at Kootenay and Rogers Pass into this evening,” said the weather agency.

Another 15 cm could fall on Highway 1 throughout Thursday.