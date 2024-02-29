Southbound Coquihalla still closed early Thursday

Photo: DriveBC webcam The DriveBC webcam at the Box Canyon chain up area along the Coquihalla Highway.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed to southbound traffic early Thursday morning.

Access was shut off Wednesday afternoon due to hazardous winter conditions. Drivers are being advised to use Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon as an alternate route.

A winter storm warning continues for the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope, as well as Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass and Highway 3 in the Kootenays. A Snowfall warning covers Highway 3, the Hope-Princeton highway via Allison Pass.

DriveBC updated the Coquihalla closure at 5:30 a.m. and plans its next update at 6:30 a.m.

Webcam images show transport trucks pulled over and heavy snow falling with snow covered lanes.

Environment Canada says the heavy snow and gusty winds impacting Southern Interior mountain passes should taper off later today.