New Denver health centre ER closed Thursday due to nurse shortage

The Slocan Community Health Centre’s emergency department in New Denver will be closed for much of Thursday due to limited nursing availability.

In an announcement Wednesday evening, Interior Health said emergency services at the health centre will be unavailable from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 29.

Those in the New Denver area requiring emergency services will need to seek care at the Arrow Lakes hospital in Nakusp, about a 35-minute drive away.

Interior Health is reminding anyone who required life-threatening emergency care to call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

The Slocan Community Health Centre has been dealing with staff shortages for the past year and a half.