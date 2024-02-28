Dump truck driver faces Motor Vehicle Act charge linked to fatal collision with cyclist

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News North Vancouver RCMP attend the scene of a fatal collision between a dump truck and a cyclist at Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street on March 6, 2023.

?A 41-year-old dump truck driver from Chilliwack is facing a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention in connection with a collision that resulted in the death of a 41-year-old North Vancouver cyclist a year ago.

Christopher Shawn Basque was charged this week following an investigation into the crash by RCMP. He is expected to make his first appearance in court on the Motor Vehicle Act charge in April.

On March 6, 2023, the dump truck driver was making a right turn from 23rd Street north on to Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver when the truck struck a woman riding her bike.

Police officers who were en route to an unrelated call came across the scene at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street at about 10:30 a.m., shortly after it happened.

Officers immediately attempted life-saving first aid, but the woman from North Vancouver was declared dead by medical personnel a short time later.

The collision happened just a block away from the site where the new Harry Jerome recreation centre is under construction.

ICBC statistics indicate the intersection was the scene of two accidents involving cyclists and two accidents involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. Those statistics showed 136 collisions at that intersection between 2017 and 2021.