Former IH CEO Halpenny tapped to take over as board chair

Photo: Contributed

Dr. Robert Halpenny will take over as Interior Health’s board of directors new chair until the end of 2026.

In a news release, the ministry said Halpenny has succeeded Dr. Doug Cochrane after he died earlier this month.

Halpenny has served as the chair of the medical Services commissions and was a government representative with the commissions from 2005 to 2016.

He has also served as Interior Health’s president and CEO from 2010 to 2015.

“Dr. Halpenny brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge in his career, which includes an extensive history of working with B.C.’s health authorities,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“He was instrumental in delivering the tertiary cardiac program to Interior Health, as well as the provision of helicopter services to meet the needs of patients in the region. Dr. Halpenny brings strong leadership qualities to the Interior Health board.”

William Michael Gerrand and Bonnie Pearson have also been appointed to the board, each for a one-year term ending in February of 2025.

The ministry said Gerrand is a principal with Grant Thornton LLP, an accounting firm, while Pearson is a labour leader with experience in the health-care sector.

“The addition of the new board members will bring a depth of knowledge and community experience, from both public and private sectors, and I look forward to our continued work together,” Dix said.

The board is responsible for managing the governance and management of health services across the health authority, working with Interior Health leadership to establish the organization’s vision and ensuring there is appropriate community consultation.

The ministry said boards also review the organization’s long-term plans, look at significant issues affecting the organization and evaluate results.