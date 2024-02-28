231709
Trans Canada closed between Revelstoke, Golden until Thursday

Hwy 1 closed until Thursday

The Trans Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden until midday Thursday.

A planned closure for avalanche mitigation Wednesday night has been moved up and expanded, according to DriveBC.

A detour is not available.

The estimated time of reopening is 12 p.m. Thursday.

DriveBC says its next update is due at 10 a.m. Thursday.

