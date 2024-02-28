Trans Canada closed between Revelstoke, Golden until Thursday

Photo: MOTI
The Trans Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden until midday Thursday.
A planned closure for avalanche mitigation Wednesday night has been moved up and expanded, according to DriveBC.
A detour is not available.
The estimated time of reopening is 12 p.m. Thursday.
DriveBC says its next update is due at 10 a.m. Thursday.
???? - REMINDER - #BCHwy1 will be CLOSED OVERNIGHT from #Revelstoke to #Golden due to High Avalanche Hazard. Check https://t.co/MNovn5KGvc for more info: https://t.co/acVEgwtoEi— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2024