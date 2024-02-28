Vancouver police stop sidewalk cyclist with no helmet, find $60K in drugs, loaded gun

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A cyclist was caught breaking several bylaws. When police searched him they founded a loaded handgun and $60,000 in illicit drugs.

Vancouver police officers were on patrol this weekend when they spotted a cyclist breaking several bylaws.

On Saturday two VPD constables were near the intersection of West Hastings and Carrall streets in the DTES when "they spotted a man riding a bike on the sidewalk without a helmet" according to a tweet from the Vancouver police Department.

In an email to V.I.A., VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison notes the suspect also ran a red light.

When officers tried to stop him, the man ditched the bike and fled on foot.

"The officers won the foot chase, arrested the suspect, and discovered he was carrying a loaded gun and $60K in suspected fentanyl, meth, and crack cocaine," states the VPD in the post.

The bike was a stolen $12,000 E-bike. Addison notes the loaded weapon was a handgun.

The 35-year-old suspect is known to police, according to the VPD.

"He’s currently in custody," says Addison. "However charges have not yet been laid."